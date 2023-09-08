Record high temperatures fell Thursday with almost dangerous heat! But, relief is on the way! Only isolated storms popped up on Thursday, but better rain chances and cooler temperatures are on the way. Along with that relief, we will have to be on the lookout for severe weather as a cold front will try to make its way into our area. As of now, a Slight Risk of severe storms is expected. Very gusty thunderstorm winds and possible hail are the main threats as this cold front drops into our area.

Severe Risk Today

However, the welcome rain and cooler temperatures will be most welcome as opposed to the severe threat. The rain and storm threat will continue, most likely, before heading southward out of the ArkLaTex, but lingering rain will be possible. Low temperatures for the weekend will be in the 60s to near 70° followed by afternoon highs either side of 90°.

Lows Tonight

Highs Tomorrow

Here’s the icing on the “Weather Cake!” Yet another cold front will force its way into the ArkLaTex by Tuesday night into Wednesday. The welcome aspect will be more rain and thunderstorms. But the big payoff will be the extension of cooler air. Afternoon highs, for the most part, will be in the very comfy 80s and lows in the “Great Sleeping Weather” 60s! WooHoo! By the way, Autumn begins 9/23/2023! Hopefully, it arrives in style!!

Current Futurecast Loop