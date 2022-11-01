SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Welcome to November! The first week of the month will bring us comfortable to warm temperatures, and a few areas may see light rain today. There will be a higher chance for rain and storms late Friday into early Saturday.

Increasing clouds and a few light rain showers today: Temperatures will be in the low 50s at sunrise with some areas of patchy fog. Clouds will increase this morning as an area of low pressure passes south of us along the Texas and Louisiana coast. We will be close enough to this low that a few rain showers will develop. These showers that may last for a few minutes will be most likely south of I-20 around the counties and parishes surrounding Toledo Bend Reservoir. This rain will have little impact on any outdoor activities you may have today. Accumulations will be less than a tenth of an inch where rain develops.

Temperatures will be comfortable and in the mid-70s this afternoon as the clouds should lower our high temperatures a few degrees from yesterday. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday forecast high temperatures

The rain will go away tonight and dry and partly cloudy weather will take over Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, which is about 10 degrees above average for early November. The warm air will be returning ahead of our next cold front, likely to move in Friday night into Saturday morning.

Rain and a few strong storms Friday night: A strong Pacific storm system will bring a cold front into the ArkLaTex Friday night into Saturday morning. The ingredients for severe weather aren’t the strongest, but they may line up enough to bring a few strong storms Friday night into early Saturday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma in an area where severe weather could develop. Damaging wind gusts would be the primary severe weather hazard. The severe weather threat may carry east into Arkansas and Louisiana Saturday morning.

Rain should taper off in most areas during the afternoon hours Saturday, so we should salvage some dry weather late Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the 70s.