SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning and happy Friday! Our temperatures will warm a few degrees today, but clouds will return as well as a chance of light rain in the northern ArkLaTex.

Friday forecast high temperatures

Showers likely across the I-30 corridor this morning: We do have a few light rain showers hugging the I-30 corridor this morning, with light accumulations expected in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and southwest Arkansas. The rain is developing along what is essentially a warm front moving north from the coast. Our temperatures will be pleasant, in the low 50s this morning, with highs in the 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

The chance of rain will likely remain confined to the northern ArkLaTex throughout the day. There should be several prolonged breaks in the rainfall so you should be able to squeeze in any outdoor plans between the passing showers.

Cold front to bring more rain tonight: The same front that will bring the chance of light rain today will get nudged south through the rest of the ArkLaTex tonight into early Saturday morning. Rain will likely be gone by sunrise in most areas, but an early day shower can’t be ruled out for I-20 including Shreveport/Bossier, and all point to the south. We will likely be dry for much of the afternoon and evening Saturday.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s tonight, and not warm much after sunrise tomorrow. Highs will drop into the 50s where we clear out in the northern ArkLaTex, but remain in the 60s and low 70s across much of east Texas and Louisiana.

Saturday forecast high temperatures

More rain arrives late Saturday into Sunday morning: Similar to the rain we are seeing this morning there will be a small weather disturbance that will bring scattered light rain to the northern ArkLaTex Sunday.

Rain sticks around through next week: An area of low pressure will stall west of the ArkLaTex next week. This puts us in a spot to see on-and-off rain for much of the week. A cold front will stall across the region bringing the highest chance of rain in the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe.

Even though we have several days of rain in the forecast it won’t add up to much. Over the next 7 days, average accumulations will be .5 inches to 1.5 inches.