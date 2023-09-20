It still appears that we will see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the coming days. Strong storms will be possible late Thursday and Thursday evening. A front will bring a chance of heavier rain to much of the area late this weekend and Monday.

Current Futurecast Loop

A round of Thursday evening storms: Hi-res models including Futurecast continue to indicate that we could see a round of strong thunderstorms make their way through most of the area from very late Thursday through Thursday night. Ahead of this round, the rest of Wednesday is looking partly to mostly cloudy as any rain will likely continue to weaken and end. We will see a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday night with mainly dry conditions. We will then see a mix of sunshine and clouds on Thursday in advance of the late-day storms. Another round of scattered thunderstorms is looking promising on Friday. We will then most likely take a pause in the rain on Saturday with a mix of sunshine and clouds ahead of our best chance of rain late this weekend and Monday.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Rather hot days ahead: Given the potential timing of any rain on Thursday, we should see enough sunshine mixed in with clouds to allow temperatures to climb above normal. Lows Thursday morning will likely begin in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We will see daytime highs return to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Expect similar temperatures again on Friday. Saturday will likely be a little hotter with more sun and little rain. Highs will likely soar into the low to middle 90s.

Heavier rain this weekend: The most widespread and heaviest rain is still looking most likely late Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday. A front will ease its way through the area. There is good model agreement that all of the area will see at least normal rainfall from now through next Tuesday. It’s possible that part of the area could see as much as three times our normal rain during such a period this time of year. The long-range model blend below shows that rainfall totals could exceed 4” over the northern edge of the area. Rainfall potential gradually declines as you move south with totals over the extreme southern parts of the area between 1 and 1.5”.

Dry weather to return next week: Once the rain threat ends on Tuesday, the rest of next week is looking mainly dry with slightly above-normal daytime temperatures and near-normal nighttime temperatures. Next week will begin with highs in the mid to upper 80s. They will likely return to near 90 by the end of the week. Overnight lows next week will begin near 70 and retreat to the middle 60s by the end of the week. Rainfall over the past few weeks has come more often and we are also now starting to see it get heavier. Let’s hope that this trend continues through October so that drought conditions can improve.