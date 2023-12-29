Our last cold front of 2023 moved through the ArkLaTex today. The wind continued to be from the NW and afternoon highs were either side of 50°. In turn, low temperatures tonight will wind up in the frosty 20s to near 30°. Saturday afternoon highs should be rather mild ranging through the 50s once again. The first work week of 2024 will continue the roller coaster ride of troughs and cold fronts.

Lows Tonight

Highs Tomorrow

Overnight Sunday into early Monday, January 1, 2024, we will find a few showers and a hefty drop in afternoon temperatures with highs only in the 50s. Tuesday morning low temperature will be in the 20s to near 30°, the coldest night of the week. Don’t look now, but another system plows through the ArkLaTex Tuesday night into Wednesday with an excellent chance of rain. It appears that precipitation will be rain only. However, a couple of degrees colder could change that scenario. It will be monitored closely.

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Thursday and Friday will be rather chilly with morning lows near or below freezing with afternoon highs either side of 50°. There is a slight chance of showers Friday. Friday could be interesting if the onset of rain starts early morning with temperatures below freezing. In the meantime, I hope you have a great last weekend of 2023!