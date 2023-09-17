Your last work-week of summer is looking quite nice. In addition, we may see some much-needed rain. And, if you are ready for Autumn, it arrives at 1:50 am Saturday, September 23, 2023.

As for the weather for this last week of summer, it appears that a cold front well to our north will quickly drop southward into and through the ArkLaTex tonight into Monday through late day. Unfortunately, it will be a dry system with no rain and no immediate chill. As far as temperatures, morning lows will be either side of 60° Monday, followed by a gradual rise to mid to upper 60s as the week progresses. Afternoon high temperatures will be either side of 90° for most of the week.

Current Futurecast Loop

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

One negative aspect of this dry front will be increased fire danger due to the lack of rain and a very dry atmosphere. A Red Flag Warning may be needed.

Current Burn Bans

Now, for the better weather news. An upper-level low-pressure system and attendant trough of low pressure will likely bring rain chances to the I-30 Corridor by Tuesday and scattered showers and a few rumbles to the I-20 Corridor by mid-week. However, any rain that comes your way will not be a drought buster. So, enjoy the last week of summer and embrace Autumn next weekend.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Drought Monitor