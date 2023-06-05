SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The warm and humid pattern with scattered thunderstorms will continue today, with on and off rainfall and Summer heat expected through the upcoming weekend.

Monday forecast high temperatures

The chance of rain is highest in Texas and Louisiana today: An area of low pressure in the Gulf Of Mexico brought the storms over the weekend, and the low will remain close enough to us to bring more scattered storms today. Any morning rain showers and isolated thunderstorms look to stay near I-20 in Texas and Louisiana and along I-30 in northeast Texas.

As temperatures warm from the upper 60s at sunrise to the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon, the warm air will trigger more isolated to scattered showers and storms between noon and sunset. The best chance for afternoon rain will be near and south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana. While we are not in the severe weather outlook, storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts, and localized flash flooding. Power outages and flooded roads were reported in many areas over the weekend.

Current Futurecast Loop

Storms move into northern ArkLaTex Tuesday: Rain and thunderstorms will develop further north Tuesday, with the highest chance of scattered storms Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening expected to be along the I-30 corridor. It will stay hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the week.

Slightly drier midweek with scattered storms returning over the weekend: High pressure will build for a day or two midweek, and this may shut off the rain for a few days and allow temperatures to creep closer to the mid-90s.

The pattern of daily thunderstorms looks to return late this week and into the weekend.