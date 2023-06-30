Heat eases a little this weekend & rain returns next week

Temperatures will stay very hot through the weekend, but not as hot as we have seen over the past few days. A slight chance of rain will begin Monday and will likely increase during the last half of next week. Temperatures return to more normal levels.

Very hot this weekend, but not quite as hot: The large area of upper-level high pressure that has kept the ArkLaTex hot, humid, and dry over the past several days will begin to weaken during the weekend. This will be a very slow process, so don’t expect a noticeable change. Temperatures Friday have returned to the upper 90s with the heat index surpassing 110. The weekend will begin Saturday with lows in the upper 70s to near 80. Daytime highs Saturday will be a few degrees cooler with highs mainly in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index Saturday will likely be in the range of 105 to 110. Expect similar conditions Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

No rain until maybe Monday: Futurecast continues to show that most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry for the next several days. Expect a mostly clear sky tonight. Expect some clouds to mix in with the sunshine Saturday but we will stay dry. We will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Saturday night and a mostly cloudy sky Sunday. Rain still looks doubtful this weekend for most of the area. If we see any rain it will be over areas near and north of I-30. The upper ridge might weaken enough by Monday and Tuesday to allow a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop a little further south.

Current Futurecast Loop

More rain and less heat next week: By the middle of next week, we will see the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms begin to become more widespread in the ArkLaTex as we will be under a weakness in the upper ridge. Thanks to an increase in clouds and potential rain, daytime temperatures will continue to decrease. Highs will likely ease into the lower 90s by Friday. Overnight lows will stay several degrees above normal in the middle 70s. The threat of rain will again decrease by next weekend and temperatures will begin to warm once again. A blend of long-range models now shows that most of the area will see 10-day rainfall totals of ½ to 1”. The heaviest rain will fall on the northern edge of the area in SE OK and SW AR where totals of 1 to 2” will be possible.

Fourth of July Forecast: Fortunately, if you have some outdoor plans for the Fourth of July, it is won’t be as hot. Temperatures should be slightly above normal during the day. We will have a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms. Highs will likely be in the low to middle 90s over most of the area. Evening temperatures for fireworks will slowly fall through the 80s.