Extreme heat continues with rain and cooler temperatures next week

The area of upper-level high pressure will slowly begin to weaken during the next few days. The dangerous heat will continue into the weekend followed by the return of some rain and more normal temperatures next week.

Two, maybe three more days of dangerous heat: Upper-level high pressure will slowly begin to lose its grip on the weather in the ArkLaTex over the next few days. Unfortunately, since its center is so close to us, we likely won’t see much change in temperature for a few more days. Temperatures Thursday have climbed into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. The heat, combined with the high humidity, is once again causing the heat index to soar above 110 degrees. We likely won’t see much change from now through the weekend as highs will likely remain in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values will continue to surpass 105 at the very least.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Dry weather continues with a few more clouds: Futurecast continues to show that the ArkLaTex will stay dry for the next several days. Expect a mostly clear sky tonight. Friday will also be dry, but we will likely begin to see some clouds mixed in with the sunshine. Expect a clear to partly cloudy sky Friday night with a few low clouds possibly developing late. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky Saturday and Saturday night. Cloud cover will likely continue to increase Sunday and that could result in slightly cooler afternoon temperatures. Highs Sunday will likely settle into the middle 90s.

Current Futurecast Loop

More rain and less heat next week: By the beginning of next week, we will see the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the ArkLaTex as we will be under a weakness in the upper ridge. The threat of rain will likely increase as we go through the week. Thanks to an increase in clouds and potential rain, daytime temperatures will continue to decrease. Highs will likely ease into the lower 90s. Overnight lows will stay several degrees above normal in the middle 70s. A blend of long-range models now shows that much of the area could receive near-normal rainfall in the next ten days with totals of 1 to 1.5 inches possible.

Fourth of July Forecast: Fortunately, if you have some outdoor plans for the Fourth of July, it is won’t be as hot. Temperatures should be pretty close to normal during the day. We will have a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms. Highs will likely be in the low to middle 90s over most of the area. Evening temperatures for fireworks will slowly fall through the 80s.