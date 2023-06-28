Sunshine and excessive heat continue

A large area of upper-level high pressure is settling over the ArkLaTex and will hang around for a few days before weakening. Triple-digit heat will linger into the weekend. More normal temperatures return next week as the chance of rain returns.

Triple-digit heat continues: Don’t expect much change in the weather in the ArkLaTex for the next several days. Wednesday began with lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon are soaring to near 100 degrees. Combine that heat with the continuation of the high humidity and heat index values have again climbed above 110. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect and will likely continue for the next several days. Look for temperatures Wednesday night to ease into the upper 70s and low 80s. Daytime highs Thursday will return to the 100 to 102-degree range.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Lots of sun and no rain: The upper-level ridge’s presence over our area will put a big cap on any chances of rain for the next several days. Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky over the area Wednesday night. Expect lots of sunshine Thursday with a few clouds mixed in. We will stay mostly clear Thursday night and should once again see a mostly sunny sky Friday. This dry weather pattern could continue through most of the weekend with only a small chance of rain Sunday.

Current Futurecast Loop

More normal temperatures to return: It still appears likely that the ridge will weaken by the end of the weekend enough to allow the chance for a few scattered storms to return to our weather picture starting Sunday. Any rain Sunday will be very isolated. The bigger story could be that temperatures will ease. Highs should dip into the mid to upper 90s Sunday and eventually fall into the low to middle 90s by the middle of next week. Overnight lows will ease from near 80 to the low to middle 70s. We should see a small increase in the chance of rain as we go through next week. While we will have a chance of rain pretty much every day next week, amounts should be somewhat limited with amounts likely staying below an inch.

Fourth of July Forecast: Fortunately, if you have some outdoor plans for the Fourth of July, it is won’t be as hot. Temperatures should be pretty close to normal during the day. We will have a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms. Highs will likely be in the middle 90s over most of the area.