Several more days of triple-digit heat on the way

Upper-level high pressure centered to the west of the ArkLaTex is moving this way and will soon settle over our area bringing several more days of triple-digit heat. The ridge will weaken this weekend allowing more normal temperatures and rain to return.

Temperatures get a little hotter: Despite a few leftover scattered storms that developed over the northeastern part of the ArkLaTex late last night. We have seen enough sunshine Tuesday to warm temperatures into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Combine that heat with the high humidity and heat index values have soared to near 110. Chances are that it will get a little hotter over the next few days as the upper ridge eventually moves over our area. Wednesday will begin with lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. Daytime highs Wednesday afternoon will likely meet or beat 100 over most of the area. The heat index will likely meet or beat 110. This heat will likely stick around into the weekend until the ridge finally begins to break down.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Lots of sun and no rain: The upper-level ridge’s presence over our area will put a big cap on any chances of rain for the next several days. Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky over the area Tuesday night. Expect lots of sunshine Wednesday with a few clouds mixed in. We will stay mostly clear Wednesday night and should once again see a mostly sunny sky Thursday. This dry weather pattern could continue through most of the weekend with only a small chance of rain Sunday.

Current Futurecast Loop

A break from the heat is on the horizon: It still appears likely that the ridge will weaken by the end of the weekend enough to allow the chance for a few scattered storms to return to our weather picture starting Sunday. Any rain Sunday will be very isolated. The bigger story could be that temperatures will ease. Highs should dip into the mid to upper 90s Sunday and eventually fall into the low to middle 90s by the middle of next week. Overnight lows will ease from near 80 to the low to middle 70s. We shouldsee a small increase in the chance of rain as we go through next week. While we will have a chance of rain pretty much every day next week, amounts should be somewhat limited.