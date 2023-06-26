Triple-digit heat possible from Tuesday through Saturday

The threat of severe weather will continue to wind down Tuesday afternoon. It still looks likely that we will see several days of triple-digit heat and high humidity. The heat begins to ease this weekend with a chance of showers and thunderstorms returning.

Storm threat ending: What is left of the storms that moved across the ArkLaTex late last night and this morning will continue to decrease and eventually dissipate Monday afternoon. We will probably close the day with sunshine and plenty of heat and humidity. Now that the storms are wrapping up, our attention will turn to the heat.

Heat to increase with high humidity: As the large area of upper-level high pressure that is still centered to the southwest of the ArkLaTex gradually moves east in the coming days. We will see fewer clouds, more sun, more heat, and plenty of humidity. Temperatures Monday night will likely settle into the mid to upper 70s over most of the area. Many areas could see triple-digit heat for the first time this summer Tuesday. Highs will mainly be in the upper 90s over the northern half of the area and in the 100 to 102 range over East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. Combine this with the expected oppressive humidity and we will likely see the heat index near or above 110. It could get even hotter as the upper high moves near us during the middle of the week with highs possibly reaching the range of 102 to 104.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

A streak of dry weather begins: Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky over most of the ArkLaTex Monday night. It is possible that a few scattered storms develop somewhere near the northeast edge of the area during the night. Expect a mostly sunny sky Tuesday and a mostly clear sky Tuesday night. With the upper high moving closer to our area, any storms that develop should stay well north of our area. The dry weather will continue with lots of sunshine lingering into the weekend.

Current Futurecast Loop

A break from the heat is on the horizon: It still appears likely that the ridge will weaken by the end of the weekend enough to allow the chance for a few scattered storms to return to our weather picture starting Sunday. That chance could stick around through most of next week. Daytime highs will likely be in the triple digits from now through Saturday. The good news is that we could see more normal highs in the low to middle 90s by the beginning of next week. Overnight lows will stay well above normal mainly in the mid to upper 70s.