Sunday night storms possible followed by dangerous heat

A few strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday night mainly over the northeastern edge of the area. That could be the last of the rain for a while as triple-digit heat settle into our area for all of this week. Rain could return by next weekend.

Sunday night storms: We will have to closely monitor thunderstorms that develop over Arkansas late Sunday and Sunday evening. It is possible that some of this activity could move into parts of SW AR and NC LA mainly east of Shreveport and Texarkana.

Current severe weather outlooks, watches, warnings with radar

The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a slight to enhanced severe weather risk in these areas. Damaging wind and large hail will be the biggest concerns.

Above is the very latest run of the HRRR hi-res model. As of this writing, it shows the majority of Sunday night’s severe weather staying to the northeast of the ArkLaTex. You can see from the wind gust potential graphic where damaging wind will be possible. Areas of brown and beige indicate potentially damaging severe gusts. Below is the latest run of Futurecast that shows storms moving across SW AR and into much of NW LA. These storms will likely start to weaken some as the move further south overnight.

Current Futurecast Loop

How much rain: Both Futurecast and the HRRR models show that those areas that experience the strongest storms could see rainfall totals that exceed an inch. Again, the chances of seeing this much rain will be highest over the NE edge of the area in Southwest Arkansas. Most of the area will see amounts well below 1” and possibly no rain.

Temperatures to get hotter: The biggest concern in the coming week will be the dangerously hot temperatures. Expect a heat advisory or excessive heat warning to be in place pretty much every day. Heat index values will likely surpass 110 at many locations each day. Fortunately, it appears that the upper-ridge responsible for the heat will weaken and move east by the end of next weekend. This will allow more normal temperatures and the chance for scattered thunderstorms to return.