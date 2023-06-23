Strong storms possible Friday night, and heat increases this weekend

We will see one more chance for possibly some strong storms across the ArkLaTex Friday night. Upper-level high pressure will then build over the ArkLaTex bringing a solid week of extremely hot temperatures.

Friday night storms: Last night’s hi-res models including Futurecast started indicating that a cluster of weakening but strong storms could move through the ArkLaTex late Friday night and Saturday morning. Below is the latest run of 36-hour run of Futurecast and the latest 16-hour run of the HRRR model.

Current Futurecast Loop

Both indicate that the storms will be weakening as the approach the area but could be rather strong with wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph. It is possible that these could still be severe as they enter the far western edge of the area late tonight. Once these storms exit the area Saturday morning, we will see the return of some sunshine Saturday afternoon. Expect a clear to partly cloudy sky Saturday night and lots of sunshine Sunday.

Heat begins to increase: The heat will begin to become the headline in weather this weekend. Temperatures Saturday will likely begin in the low to middle 70s in the wake of Friday night’s storms. We should see enough sunshine by Saturday afternoon to warm temperatures into the middle 90s over most of the area. Lows Saturday night will be a bit warmer as we will settle into the mid to upper 70s. Highs Sunday will continue to get hotter with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 90s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

How much rain: Both Futurecast and the HRRR models show that those areas that experience the strongest storms could see rainfall totals that exceed an inch. The chances of seeing this amount of rain will be highest over the southwest half of the area. Most locations will see amounts well below ½” and many locations could stay totally dry.

HRRR 16-hr rainfall potential

Extreme heat to return: It still appears likely that a large upper-level area of high pressure will move from northern Mexico and settle over the ArkLaTex by the middle of next week. As this happens, temperatures will gradually heat up. Daytime highs will likely warm into the 100 to 102 range and lows will warm to near 80 degrees by the middle of next week. This high should ease back to the west by next weekend allowing highs to return to the 90s and allowing the chance for thunderstorms to return by the end of next weekend.