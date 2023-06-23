SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It has been a long, hot week, and we will enjoy our 2nd straight day without a heat advisory or threat of severe weather. A few thunderstorms may move in late tonight with the heat cranking up this weekend.

Friday expected high temperatures

Pleasant Friday morning, warm and dry afternoon: If you can get outside before 9 a.m. we will have temperatures in the 60s and low 70s, maybe our most comfortable morning of the week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will warm our high temperatures into the low and mid-90s. The humidity is at an acceptable level that will keep our heat index below 100 degrees.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rain and a few storms are possible tonight: We will likely remain dry through midnight, but after midnight a weakening complex of thunderstorms may move in from the west. These storms could bring lightning and gusty winds, but at this point, no severe weather is expected. If you’re up before sunrise Saturday morning a lingering rain shower will be possible before we dry out during the day.

High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer Saturday, into the mid-90s, before we jump into the upper 90s as high pressure strengthens over the ArkLaTex.

Weekend forecast

A heatwave is likely all of next week: As the high continues to strengthen and push down on the atmosphere it will end any hope for rainfall and send the temperatures into the upper 90s, with several days at or above 100 degrees by the end of next week. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are likely throughout the week.