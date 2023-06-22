Hit or miss storms Friday & then the extreme heat returns

Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry for the next few days with only a few scattered storms possible over the SW half of the area. Sunshine will return this weekend and stick around through all of next week

Limited rain: We have once again seen a partly to mostly cloudy sky over the ArkLaTex Thursday. Most of the area has stayed dry after a few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning. Temperatures Thursday began in the low to middle 70s. We have seen afternoon temperatures return to normal levels with highs mainly in the low to middle 90s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

One more ‘normal’ day: We will probably see similar conditions Friday. Temperatures Friday morning will begin in the low to middle 70s over most of the area. We should see enough sunshine mixing in with the clouds to warm afternoon temperatures into the low to middle 90s. We will then see a quick warm up this weekend with highs soaring into the upper 90s by the end of the weekend. Lows will warm into the upper 70s.

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast: We will see one more day where rain will be possible in the ArkLaTex. Futurecast shows that we will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky over the ArkLaTex Thursday night as most of the area will stay dry. Friday will bring a mix of sunshine and lots of clouds. Most of the area will once again stay dry. It is possible that we could see some storms develop to the west and northwest of the ArkLaTex that could move across the SW edge of our area in Deep East Texas and the southern edge of Northwest Louisiana near Toledo Bend. Once this threat of rain ends Friday evening, we will dry out this weekend with the return of lots of sunshine. Rain amounts will be limited over most of the area. It is possible that the areas mentioned above could see a quick ½ to 1” of rain.

Extreme heat to return: It still appears likely that a large upper-level area of high pressure will move from northern Mexico and settle over the ArkLaTex by the middle of next week. As this happens, temperatures will gradually heat up. Daytime highs will likely warm into the 100 to 102 range and lows will warm to near 80 degrees by the middle of next week. This high should ease back to the west a little by next weekend allowing high to return to the 90s and allowing the chance for thunderstorms to return by the end of next weekend.