SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning, ArkLaTex! Today will be the closest we will feel to ‘normal’ June weather this week as our humidity and temperatures will be slightly lower today. Another heatwave will begin this weekend and continue for all of next week.

I’ll try not to jinx it, but as of this morning, there are no plans for a Heat Advisory. Temperatures will be in the 70s early, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. A dry northeast breeze will bring a slight but noticeable drop in humidity which will keep our heat index below 100 degrees. Our heat index has regularly been at or above 105 degrees most of the week.

Current Futurecast Loop

If you noticed some wet ground or dried drops on your windshield this morning, we do have a few scattered showers passing through this morning. The stronger storms have stayed west of the ArkLaTex impacting Texas overnight and likely again today. After a few morning raindrops in some areas, it will be partly cloudy and dry for the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected.

Slight chance of rain Friday with our next heatwave beginning this weekend: There may be a few late-day rain showers and isolated thunderstorms Friday before we begin to dry out again this weekend. High pressure will slowly move over the ArkLaTex with each day getting drier and hotter. Highs will be in the upper 90s Sunday, with highs likely near 100 degrees with dry weather for much of next week.