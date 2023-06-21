The hottest temperatures of the summer so far are on the way

Rainfall will remain rather limited for the foreseeable future. Temperatures will remain close to normal for the next few days. A large upper-level ridge will potentially bring a solid week of near triple-digit heat that will begin by the end of the weekend.

A break from the humidity: Wednesday has proven to be another dry day around most of the ArkLaTex with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Fortunately, we have taken the edge off of the extreme humidity that has allowed heat index values to fall into the 100-105 degree range. Recently, we have seen heat index values in the range of 110 to 120 over most of the area.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

No change for a few days: This break from the high heat and humidity will continue for a few more days. Temperatures Thursday morning will likely cool into the upper 60s to low 70s north to the middle 70s south. Daytime highs Thursday will warm into the upper 80s to low 90s over most of the area with a few middle 90s over the southern half of the area.

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast: Over the course of the next few days, we will have to keep an eye on any t’storm complex that develops to our northwest. As of right now, it appears that most of this activity will stay to the west and southwest of our area. A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible over the next few days, with the best chance of seeing rain over the southern and southwestern edges of the area. Those areas that don’t see any rain will likely see a partly cloudy sky from now through Friday.

Extreme heat to return: By this weekend, we will see the upper-low and the upper-high move towards the northeast. This will likely end the threat of storms over our area. However, it will also mean the return of very hot temperatures. Highs could return to the upper 90s by the end of the weekend and stay there through all of next week. We could see several days of triple-digit heat next week. Lows will likely warm into the mid to upper 70s.