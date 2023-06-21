SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The calendar says today is the first day of summer! We’ve been roasting in summerlike heat all month, so this is only ceremonial for the tough people of the ArkLaTex that have been dealing with heat advisories and warnings for weeks. I am happy to report the severe weather threat is ending, but this dry pattern will keep the heat going into next week.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

Heat Advisory scaled back: A muggy morning will turn into a muggy afternoon with highs in the low to mid-90s. Our heat index should reach 105 degrees in much of Texas and Louisiana triggering another Heat Advisory for these areas, including Shreveport/Bossier.

The stationary front that has been the trigger for repeated rounds of severe weather has moved south. Drier air is moving in as our winds have turned to the northeast. This will drop our humidity a level, but you’ll still feel it. Instead of level 10 heat pain, it will be more like a level 7 or 8 today which doesn’t help the thousands still without power. The only showers today may be south of I-20 where we have a few lingering storms early this morning.

Current Futurecast Loop

Dry and hot Thursday, with heat advisories and warnings likely to expand this weekend: Our humidity will drop another level tomorrow, and if there’s a day this week that we don’t have either a threat for severe storms and no heat advisory, Thursday might be the day. This might be the best day to tackle any storm cleanup that you may have as the heat is going to build this weekend.

The weekend looks hot and dry with highs returning to the upper 90s, where they will stay well into next week. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be a daily occurrence into the first week of July.