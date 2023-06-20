Strong to severe storms are possible again Tuesday evening

Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. Slightly cooler temperatures briefly return late this week with a small break in the humidity. The extreme heat and humidity return this weekend & next week.

The weather pattern across the country shows a large upper-level ridge of high pressure centered over northern Mexico and SW Texas. There is a large upper-level area of low pressure centered over Kentucky and Tennessee. The northwesterly upper-level flow will result in more scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Current severe weather outlooks, watches, warnings with radar

SPC Outlook: Here is the latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center that shows a slight severe weather risk over the southeast half of the area. Today’s storms could once again reach severe levels with the threat of large hail and damaging wind. An isolated tornado will also be possible.

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast: Hi-res models including Futurecast show the scattered strong to severe storms developing mainly over NW Louisiana Tuesday afternoon and evening. The storms will gradually wind down Tuesday night under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Wednesday. Most of the area will stay dry the way things look right now, but a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms will still be possible.

T’storm gust potential: Above is a loop from the HRRR model that shows areas that could see t’storms wind gusts of at least 30 mph. Areas of brown indicate where gusts of 50 mph will be possible. While most of the area could stay dry, those areas that do experience the strongest storms could see rainfall amounts of one to two inches.

Extreme heat to return: By this weekend, we will see the upper-low and the upper-high move towards the northeast. This will likely end the threat of storms over our area. However, it will also mean the return of very hot temperatures. Highs could return to the upper 90s by the end of the weekend and stay there through all of next week. Lows will return to the mid to upper 70s.