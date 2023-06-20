SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat and storms will return today, and a few severe storms bringing high wind and hail can’t be ruled out late this morning into the afternoon.

Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. Tuesday

Heat Advisory continues: Most of Texas and Louisiana are in a Heat Advisory today as high temperatures in the 90s and high humidity will bring a heat index close to 105 degrees this afternoon. The Excessive Heat Warning has been dropped south of I-20 as these areas will have the best chance of seeing rain today.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rain showers will move north to south across east Texas and Louisiana this morning along a stalled front oriented just south of I-20. As the heat and humidity build conditions will become favorable for strong storms to develop by the late morning and afternoon. Areas southeast of Shreveport towards De Soto, Red River, Sabine, and Natchitoches parishes are in a level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ outlook for severe weather as storms could bring another round of damaging wind gusts and large hail. The severe weather threat will wind down after sunset and likely end in most areas for the remainder of the week.

Severe weather risk Tuesday

Heat continues with some humidity relief Wednesday through Friday: The front will push south of the ArkLaTex tonight, and a northeast breeze will help to lower our humidity a touch for the remainder of the week. It will remain hot with highs in the low 90s, but the heat index may drop below 105 degrees, hopefully eliminating the need for heat advisories through Friday. This drier air will also help to shut off the severe weather threat and there is little chance for any thunderstorms Wednesday through Sunday.