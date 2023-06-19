SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Stifling summer heat will continue for the ArkLaTex today, but our threat of severe weather is finally winding down in ‘most’ areas with only an isolated storm threat this evening into tonight.

Heat headlines Monday

Heat warnings continue today: The humidity is thick and temperatures are in the 70s this morning. Sunshine throughout the day will drive our highs into the 90s, with the muggy air bringing a heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures near 105 degrees where a Heat Advisory is in effect through sunset. The heat index could be as high as 113 degrees where an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Humidity will be slightly lower keeping the northern ArkLaTex free of any advisories, but it will still be a very hot day throughout the I-30 corridor.

Monday forecast high temperatures

Current Futurecast Loop

Isolated severe threat this evening into tonight: The stationary front that has been stalled across the ArkLaTex, serving as the trigger for repeated severe storms, has been nudged southeast. This means the severe weather threat is winding down. That said, an isolated severe storm bringing hail or high wind may develop where the front is lingering south of I-20 overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Marginal Risk’ of severe weather in the forecast, meaning 1 or 2 severe storms will be possible, but an outbreak of significant severe weather is not expected. The storms may develop around sunset and continue overnight hours.

Severe weather risk late this afternoon into tonight

Some heat relief midweek: As high pressure builds it will bring drier air Wednesday through Friday ending the constant parade of severe storms. We may also feel some slight heat relief as winds turn to the north midweek, dropping the humidity a few levels. It will still be hot with highs in the low 90s, but the lower humidity will likely keep our heat index below 105 degrees.