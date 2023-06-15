SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A weather pattern change will begin today as the chance of daytime thunderstorms will wind down while temperatures go up. We have our first Heat Advisory of 2023 in effect today. While we may not see much rain while the sun is up, a chance of thunderstorms, possibly severe, will return tonight.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Hot and humid today: The last of the overnight thunderstorms is moving out early this morning. Clouds will linger for a few hours but it will eventually turn partly cloudy with the sun heating our highs into the low and mid-90s. Humidity is very high south of I-20 where a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Temperatures in the 90s with the humidity factored in will bring a heat index or ‘feels like’ temperature near 105 degrees in the advisory area this afternoon. If possible, limit your time outside to the early morning or evening hours to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Heat Advisory (left) and Heat Index (right) use slider to adjust

Severe weather risk returns tonight: The skies will remain quiet today, but that may change closer to sunset tonight. Severe thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon in Oklahoma, and this cluster of storms will move south into the ArkLaTex after sunset.

Severe weather risk Thursday evening into early Friday morning

The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Slight Risk’ of severe weather in our outlook, meaning scattered severe storms will be possible. Wind and hail will be the primary threats, with a low chance of a brief tornado. The severe weather window may remain open for a few hours after midnight, winding down before sunrise Friday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Isolated severe weather threat with heat building thorugh the weekend: A ridge of high pressure will keep the ArkLatex mostly dry this weekend. A series of disturbances will follow this ridge each day over the weekend, triggering severe storms north of the ArkLaTex in central and northern Arkansas each afternoon. The majority of these severe storms will stay north of the ArkLaTex, but we may get brushed by a few storms each day Friday thorugh Sunday, keeping some threat of wind/hail going through the weekend for the I-30 corridor.

The heat advisories are likely to expand into the remainder of the ArkLaTex this weekend as highs will be in the upper 90s Saturday and Sunday.