SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –

Warm, humid, with severe storms possible today: A stationary front is stalled over the ArkLaTex this morning and will be the trigger for scattered storms today. Temperatures will warm from the 70s this morning, to the 80s and 90s this afternoon.

Monday expected high temperatures

The scattered storms are expected to develop in the northern ArkLaTex late this morning, moving south through the remainder of the region during the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has a level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ for severe thunderstorms forecast for the ArkLaTex. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main threats, with localized heavy rain.

Severe weather risk Monday

Current Futurecast Loop

Additional storms may develop late tonight across the I-30 corridor with a lingering threat for severe weather after midnight.

Severe threat continues Tuesday: The stationary front will continue to trigger scattered storms Tuesday into Tuesday night. The same severe weather hazards will be on the table, but an isolated tornado threat may accompany the storms late Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Heat builds as dry air returns late this week: It will be nice to be off the severe weather carousel by Wednesday, but the dry air settling in midweek will crank our temperatures into the mid to upper 90s late this week and into the weekend. Humidity will remain very high, so heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures will be over 100 degrees. While the rain will end in most areas, an isolated 20 percent chance of a thunderstorm may linger into Thursday and Friday.