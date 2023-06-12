Strong to severe storms are possible through Wednesday night

A stalled front will continue to be the trigger for strong to severe thunderstorms across the ArkLaTex from now through Wednesday night. Damaging wind and hail will continue to be the main threats. Dry and hotter weather will settle in by the end of the week.

Severe risk: Sunday we saw thunderstorms develop near a slowing cold front that will settle over the ArkLatex for the next few days. Storms will continue to develop along the front mainly to the northwest and west of our area. With upper-level winds blowing from NW to SE these storms will likely continue to track towards the SE near the front over the next few days. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a marginal to slight severe weather risk Monday night through Tuesday night. We could see a few strong storms Wednesday. As of right now, the SPC outlook has the highest risk to the east of our area. Damaging wind and large hail will be the main threats that we could experience in the next few days.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that we will see some strong to severe storms move across mainly the northeast half of the area Monday night. These storms will probably be at their strongest during the evening. New storms could form late Monday night over the northern edge of the area and track towards the southeast Tuesday morning. Once these storms depart and the atmosphere recovers, we could then see a new round of storms form late Tuesday afternoon and evening. This process could repeat itself again Tuesday night and Wednesday. The strongest storms and heaviest rain will likely be over the northeast half of the area.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rain potential: We will likely see a wide range in the amount of rainfall that we receive from now through Wednesday. Futurecast indicates that we could see some areas receive less than ¼”. This is most likely to happen over the SW quarter of the area in Deep East Texas. Other areas could receive anywhere from one to three inches. This is most likely over the NE half of the area in Southwest Arkansas and North Central Louisiana. A few scattered reports of flash flooding will be possible in areas that receive the heaviest rain.

Heat to replace the rain: During the last half of next week, a rather strong area of upper-level high pressure will slowly build from Mexico into the Lower Mississippi Valley. This ridge will eliminate the chance of any more rain over our area and also result in some of the hottest temperatures of the summer so far. Daytime highs will warm into the upper 90s. Overnight lows will warm into the middle 70s. With the exception of a very small chance of rain Sunday, we could see a solid week of dry weather over all of our area.