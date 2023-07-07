SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thunderstorms will not be as widespread today, but a few Friday afternoon storms can’t be ruled out in the northern ArkLaTex where we’ll have to be on the lookout for a strong storm or two. The rain will remain spotty on Saturday with storms looking increasingly likely Sunday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Hot, humid, with a chance of afternoon storms today: A summer ‘cool front’ will approach the northern ArkLaTex late this morning, driving a cluster of storms across areas of Oklahoma and Arkansas north of I-30 by the early to mid-afternoon. If the storms are able to hold together they will be capable of high wind and hail, and the Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Marginal Risk’ severe weather outlook for these areas, a level 1 (low-end) threat on the 1 to 5 scale.

Severe weather risk Friday

Areas south of I-30 are less likely to see storms today, but the heat and humidity may be enough to trigger a few spotty showers and storms this afternoon or evening throughout Texas and Louisiana. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s.

Friday forecast high temperatures

The front will remain draped across the northern ArkLaTex Saturday, and this will be the trigger for scattered storms across the northern ArkLaTex to begin the weekend. The severe weather threat will be slightly higher, a level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ for areas north of I-30 where there is a higher likelihood of a few storms becoming severe with high wind and hail. Rain will be less likely but can’t be ruled out as far south as I-20.

Severe weather risk Saturday

The front will get nudged south Sunday, bringing scattered to widespread thunderstorms across much of the region. There will remain a low-end threat for mainly wind and hail throughout the day Sunday as well. The rain may begin early in the day Sunday, making Saturday the better option for outdoor plans or yardwork over the weekend. The rain should provide some heat relief with highs falling into the 80s and low 90s Sunday through next Tuesday.