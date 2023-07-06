SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is shaping up to be a stormy Thursday in the ArkLaTex. There is an isolated threat for high wind and hail with a few of the thunderstorms expected today.

Current Futurecast Loop

An approaching front has triggered scattered early-morning thunderstorms in Oklahoma and Arkansas. The next round of thunderstorms has developed northwest of the region in central Oklahoma. These storms will be weakening as they move into the ArkLaTex during the early afternoon hours, but the storms will tap into the warm and humid air and strengthen this afternoon and evening as they move across the region.

Severe weather risk today

The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ outlook for severe weather today, meaning 1 or 2 storms could become severe but widespread and significant severe weather is not expected. This pattern does have some similarities with the pattern in mid-June when large complexes of storms brought several days of damaging winds. If a severe thunderstorm is issued for your location, stay away from windows from doors.

The rain will have a small impact on our temperatures today as highs may occur early in the afternoon in the upper 80s and low 90s. These are some of the lowest forecast highs we’ve had in 2 weeks, but it will still feel warm and very humid.

Thursday expected high temperatures

A final push of thunderstorms may impact the northern ArkLaTex Friday morning or Friday afternoon before most areas dry out Saturday. The pattern of daily afternoon thunderstorms will return quickly, with rain in the forecast Sunday through Tuesday before high pressure cranks up the temperatures and dries us out late next week.