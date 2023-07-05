The threat of scattered storms to increase Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have returned to parts of the ArkLaTex Wednesday. The threat of rain will likely increase Thursday and then decrease Friday. After a mainly dry weekend, next week could begin with more storms.

Not much change in temperature: Quite a few showers and thunderstorms and plenty of clouds have kept daytime temperatures Wednesday pretty close to normal as most of the area has settled into the low to middle 90s. Thanks to even more clouds and rain expected Thursday, we could see highs a few degrees cooler. Lows Thursday morning will once again begin in the middle 70s. Daytime highs will mainly be in the lower 90s. Rainfall chances will decrease Friday and this weekend and temperatures will increase. Daytime highs will return to the middle 90s and overnight lows will warm into the mid to upper 70s.

Current Futurecast Loop

Threat of scattered storms increases Thursday: Futurecast shows that we will see any rain that has developed around the area today come to an end this evening. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight. Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and should be fairly widespread. These storms will reach their peak Thursday afternoon and gradually come to an end Thursday evening. We will see drier conditions Thursday night and Friday. An isolated storm will be possible Friday but much, if not most, of the area will likely stay dry. This will also likely be the case this weekend.

Current Futurecast Loop

How much rain?: Futurecast shows that most locations will get some rain in the next few days with amounts that will probably be less than ½”. At the same time, a few locations will once again receive some heavy rain with amounts of one to over two inches.

Next week begins with rain and ends with heat: Next week, our attention will shift to an upper-level area of high pressure that will still be centered to the west of the ArkLaTex. This pattern will allow thunderstorms that develop to our northwest to move into and through the area. Severe weather could again be on the table, but it is a little early to speculate on the extent of any threat. The upper ridge will slowly expand to the east as we go through next week. This will pretty much end the threat of rain and bring back the heat. Next week could end with daytime highs in the low to middle 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s.