SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The hot July weather will continue Wednesday, with only a slight chance of late-day rain to cool us off.

Wednesday afternoon expected highs

Drier and slightly warmer today: The stalled front that has brought a few days of rain so far this week is moving east and we are awaiting another front that will arrive tonight into tomorrow. This will be a transition day with rain drying up in many areas meaning our temperatures will be a few degrees warmer this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-90s.

The highest chance for rain today will be south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana. A few showers and storms may develop by the late morning and early afternoon. The rain may push as far north as I-20 by the late afternoon and evening with the northern ArkLaTex likely remaining dry into tonight.

Severe weather risk late tonight

Storms to return after midnight: Our next weather disturbance will move in late tonight. A few weakening thunderstorms are possible between midnight and sunrise in the northern ArkLaTex. These storms may be capable of a damaging wind gust or two, and the Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ outlook for severe weather in these areas.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rain likely Thursday: This disturbance will bring clouds and more rain to the ArkLaTex tomorrow which should cool our temperatures into the 80s and low 90s. Scattered to widespread redevelopment of thunderstorms is possible throughout the day. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few storms could be capable of high wind and small hail.

Drier Friday and Saturday with more rain likely next week: High pressure will build in our direction late this week and that may bring a few dry days Friday and Saturday. The big change with the forecast update this morning is with the expected pattern next week. Initially, this high was forecast to move over us turning off the rain and cranking the heat up to near 100 degrees. It now looks like the high will stay in central Texas, keeping scattered storms in the forecast which should hold our highs in the low to mid-90s Sunday through Tuesday.