The threat of scattered PM storms continues until the weekend

We have seen a rather typical Fourth of July with highs in the low to middle 90s and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The threat of rain will continue, reach its peak Thursday and end Friday. An extended period of hot and dry weather begins this weekend.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

Near-normal temperatures to continue: Daytime temperatures Monday and again today have reached normal levels in the low to middle 90s. This will likely continue for the next several days as we continue to sit in a weakness between an upper-level high over the SW US and another over South Florida. Look for temperatures Tuesday evening to gradually settle into the upper 70s to low 80s as the threat of any rain will gradually decrease for this evening’s fireworks celebrations. Lows Tuesday night will settle into the low to middle 70s. We likely won’t see much change Wednesday as highs will likely return to the low to middle 90s. Expect similar temperatures on both Thursday and Friday.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Threat of the scattered storm continues: Futurecast shows that we will see any rain that has developed around the area today come to an end this evening. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight. We will once again see a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday with a chance for the scattered mainly afternoon thunderstorm. Any rain tomorrow will likely end tomorrow evening. Thursday it appears that the rain could become a bit more widespread as a weak front eases into the area. Over the course of the next several days, we could once again see a few strong storms around the area, but the severe weather risk is looking low. If we do have any severe weather, it will be very isolated.

Current Futurecast Loop

How much rain?: The rain that is expected over the next few days will be very scattered. This will lead to a big range in rainfall potential. Some locations will receive very little rain. It’s possible that we could see some locations receive a quick 1 to 3”.

Get ready for more heat: This weekend, the upper-level high to our west will begin to get stronger and expand to the east. This will likely end the threat of rain in our area. This high will dominate our weather pattern through the weekend and all of next week keeping us dry and bringing back the above-normal temperatures with high humidity. Highs will eventually return to the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows will warm into the mid to upper 70s.