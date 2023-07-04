SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our 4th of July will bring daytime thunderstorms and fireworks by night. The two don’t mix, but it looks like most of the showers and storms will come to an end by sunset. An isolated severe storm capable of high wind can’t be ruled out this afternoon.

4th of July forecast high temperatures

Early day showers before storms develop midday: We have a few lingering showers this morning in east Texas but most of this will end around sunrise leaving some areas of the ArkLaTex under mostly cloudy skies this morning. A lingering front and outflow from yesterday’s storms will trigger isolated to scattered storms as temperatures approach 90 degrees this afternoon.

Severe weather risk today (wind)

The chance of rain will remain highest along and north of I-20 throughout the day, mostly in the same areas that received thunderstorms yesterday. An isolated severe storm capable of a damaging wind gust can’t be ruled out. Boaters, keep an eye on the sky if you’re out on the water for the holiday as the storms will also be capable of frequent lightning.

Current Futurecast Loop

Most areas will be dry for fireworks tonight: As temperatures drop around sunset it will end most of the rain between 6 – 8 p.m., but a few showers may linger past midnight. There isn’t a scenario where any of the local fireworks festivals will be completely washed out, but a few minutes of rain will be possible just about anywhere so take an umbrella to be on the safe side.

Scattered storms to continue through Friday: The on-and-off thunderstorm activity will continue each day through the end of the week with highs generally staying near average in the low to mid-90s.

The most widespread complex of storms may arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. If there are any wind issues this week it may be during this timeframe as we will continue to have the potential for an isolated severe storm each day.

High pressure will return this weekend bringing less rain, more sun, and heat.