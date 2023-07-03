Scattered storms are possible for the Fourth of July

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed over parts of the ArkLaTex Monday and could once again return to a few areas for the Fourth of July. The threat of rain will reach its peak Thursday and then the extreme heat will return.

A typical Fourth of July: Temperatures Monday have warmed into the low to middle 90s across the ArkLaTex and we will probably see much of the same for the next several days. Lows Tuesday morning will begin in the middle 70s over much of the area. Expect afternoon temperatures to return to the low to middle 90s Tuesday afternoon. We will likely see similar temperatures for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

A little rain for the Fourth? Futurecast shows that we will see any rain that has developed around the area today come to an end this evening. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight. We will once again see a mix of sunshine and clouds for the Fourth of July holiday. If you have some outdoor plans be aware of the chance for the scattered shower or thunderstorms. A few storms could be somewhat strong, but the risk of seeing widespread severe weather is looking low. Expect similar weather to return Wednesday and then we will see our best chance of rain this week Thursday. Once this disturbance clears the area, we will settle back into a very hot and dry weather pattern.

Current Futurecast Loop

How much rain?: The rain that is expected over the next few days will be very scattered. This will lead to a big range in rainfall potential. Some locations will receive very little rain. It’s possible that we could see some locations receive a quick 1 to 3”.

Get ready for more heat: As I mentioned above, another round of very hot and dry weather will begin Friday. As of right now, it appears that this will likely continue through all of next week. Daytime highs will warm to the upper 90s by the end of the weekend and likely stay there next week. Overnight lows will eventually return to the upper 70s.