SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A strong area of high pressure will move over the ArklaTex this week, and blistering heat will be felt all week. There will be many hot and dry days, but there will be a chance of isolated to scattered thunderstorms today.

Excessive Heat Warning Monday

Excessive Heat Warning: Most areas of the ArkLaTex are under an Excessive Heat Warning today. High temperatures will be between 100 and 106 degrees, with high humidity giving us a heat index or ‘true feel’ to the temperatures of 110 to 113 degrees this afternoon. Avoid working outside after 10 a.m. if possible, and stay hydrated today. If out in the sun for a prolonged period of time a person can lose 2 gallons of water if perspiring in these temperatures.

Expected highs Monday (left) and heat index (right) – use the slider to adjust

Isolated severe weather threat: A complex of thunderstorms is passing east of the ArkLaTex this morning and it will bring some light rain into Arkansas. The outflow winds from the storms will serve as triggers for more storms to develop this morning through the afternoon. The highest likelihood of these storms will be in Arkansas, Louisiana, and deep east Texas.

Severe weather risk Monday into Monday night

As this very hot air gets ingested into the storms it will be cooled and fall out of the storms very quickly. These damaging downburst winds have caused a lot of damage this summer, so have a backup plan today if you lose power in the stifling heat. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ of severe weather forecast for the ArkLaTex meaning isolated severe storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Current Futurecast Loop

Hot and dry midweek, hoping for relief late in the weekend: The rain will likely dry up and leave us for a few days midweek as temperatures warm a few more degrees. We will see heat warnings and advisories through the weekend as high temperatures are expected to remain above 100 degrees throughout the week.

The high baking us in the heat will move west this weekend and that will open the door for a cold front to settle into the region. Our chance for rain will increase late in the weekend as the front approaches, and we’re hopeful this will cool temperatures into the 90s either late in the weekend or early next week.