SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Following 2 weeks of severe thunderstorms and excessive heat we will wind up somewhere in between for the next 4 to 5 days. There will be a chance of isolated to scattered storms each day this week.

Expected high temperatures Monday

No heat advisory as scattered storms and clouds arrive today: A stalled front is currently located across the I-30 corridor. This front will slowly move south triggering a few isolated storms by the late morning and early afternoon. As temperatures warm this afternoon the coverage of the storms will increase between 2 and 5 p.m. Severe weather is not expected, but as we have learned over the last month, these summer thunderstorms that develop when temperatures are in the 90s can produce high wind, so a damaging wind gust can’t be ruled out.

The rain should arrive early enough to hold some areas in the 80s this afternoon, but most of us will wind up in the low to mid-90s. There are no excessive heat warnings or heat advisories in effect today, and it’s possible we will avoid them throughout the week as the storms will continue each day through Friday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Isolated storms for the 4th of July: We may pull in some slightly drier air tomorrow which is great news if you have outdoor plans for the holiday. While an isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out on the lakes and rivers or if you’re having a backyard cookout during the day, sunset should end most of the rain leaving most areas dry for any firework festivals between 7 – 10 p.m.

The chance of storms continues through Friday: Another front will drop in late this week bringing an increase in storms Wednesday night into Thursday, with storms looking to continue Friday as well. This should keep the heat advisories and heat warnings away as high temperatures will remain near average in the low to mid-90s. The late-week storms may bring a higher threat of severe wind gusts.

The heat advsories may return by late in the weekend as high-pressure arrives ending the rain and sending highs into the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday.