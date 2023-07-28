SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday, ArkLaTex! This will be a straightforward forecast with the hot and dry weather continuing this weekend, and the heat rolls into next week as well. We may pick up some rain next week that offers some hope for brief heat relief, but we’re still lacking a cold front to bring any major relief through next Friday.

Friday afternoon expected high temperatures

For your Friday, morning temperatures will be in the 70s, with highs headed into the upper 90s as we have felt all week. Very light wind and dry weather is keeping the humidity low for July, so our heat index will remain below 105 degrees. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy through Sunday.

Friday’s heat index

The weekend will feature more of the same as highs will be close to 100 both Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in he mid to upper 70s, so if you’re looking to mow the lawn do it before 9 a.m.

The heat may go up a notch next week, as we’ll tap into a stronger south wind which will bring more humidity to our already hot weather pattern. This will result in a heat index above 105 degrees, so heat advisories may be a daily occurrence.

This south breeze will also help us to tap into a few sea-breeze showers and thunderstorms by the middle of the week. While there won’t be widespread rain to cool us down, these daily showers may offer some hope for relief for the lucky locations that manage to see them.

Current drought conditions

The latest drought update shows severe drought conditions now developing in Sabine Parish and Shelby County. The drought is likely to expand over the next 7 to 10 days. As of Friday morning, De Soto parish is the only location with an outdoor burn ban in effect.