SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be another hot and mostly sunny day with the heat showing no signs of easing up on us until late next week.

Early morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s at under mostly clear skies. There is a small area of rain showers near the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas and Oklahoma ongoing this morning that could bring some sprinkles or virga to the very northern edge of the ArkLaTex for a few minutes this morning before fizzling out and leaving all of us mostly sunny for the remainder of the day.

Current Futurecast Loop

Each day we go without rain helps to dry out the ground, keeping the humidity at a tolerable level. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s this afternoon, with a heat index just above 100 degrees, so we do not have a heat advisory in effect. This is still dangerous heat if you are working outside so continue to take frequent breaks in the air conditioning and stay hydrated.

Expected high temperatures Thursday

There will be little change to the pattern through the weekend as high pressure will keep a firm grip on us. Highs will reach the upper 90s to just over 100 degrees each day through the middle of next week.

Thankfully the pattern shows some signs of breaking down next week. We may begin to see a few sea-breeze showers and isolated thunderstorms move up from the coast next Tuesday and Wednesday. The high should move far enough west late in the week that there is a chance we could have a front roll in providing some relief by the first weekend of August.