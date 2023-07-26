SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are halfway to the weekend, and the heat will be a daily occurrence with little to no chance of any cooling showers or thunderstorms until next week.

You can hit the ‘repeat’ button on today’s forecast as it will feel just like yesterday. Temperatures are slightly warmer this morning, in the low to mid-70s at sunrise with clear skies and a light south breeze.

Mostly sunny skies are in the pattern and high temperatures will be in the upper 90s with quite a few areas reaching the 100-degree mark this afternoon. The record high for the date in Shreveport is 103°, and for Texarkana the record stands at 107°, so the records are likely safe today.

Wednesday expected high temperatures

We do not have a heat advisory in effect, as a south wind up to 10 miles per hour will help to pull some dry air to the surface which should keep our humidity at a tolerable level. The heat index will likely come in between 100 and 104 degrees.

Wednesday’s heat index

High pressure will continue to be our dominant weather feature through the weekend which means highs will stay close to 100 through at least the middle of next week. The dry weather each day is drying out the ground which has helped to cancel out some of the humidity. Humidity will slowly build through the weekend, so don’t be surprised to see heat advisories return closer to the weekend.

Where is the rain you ask? It’s on summer vacation until next week. There is a chance we’ll begin to see a few sea-breeze showers and storms by next Tuesday/Wednesday. It won’t offer much heat relief, but there are some signs we may break out of this heat by the end of the next week. Let’s hope!