SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be another hot and sunny day with low humidity. Our weather pattern will continue to dry out this week which means we are going to stay in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees for the foreseeable future.

Tuesday expected high temperatures

Temperatures will feel great early in the morning as we’ll be in the 60s and low 70s. You’ll be happy you spent time outside this morning as it will be sunny and hot this afternoon with high temperatures a few degrees above average in the mid to upper 90s. We won’t have much humidity today which will keep our heat index between 100 and 103 degrees this afternoon.

The forecast heat index today

The biggest change you’ll notice in the next day or two will be the slow return of humidity beginning tonight. It will be a comfortable and clear night, but with humidity returning our lows won’t fall into the 60s, as most areas will be in the low to mid-70s tonight.

Forecast low temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

As high pressure strengthens overhead tomorrow we’ll really begin to feel the heat and humidity, as highs will remain near 100 degrees with the returning humidity giving us a heat index over 105 degrees Wednesday. We will likely see a Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning back in effect for the remainder of the week.

Rain would go a long way in keeping the dangerous heat from returning, but this strong ridge of high pressure shows no signs of releasing its hold on us for the next 10 to 14 days. This means we may not see any rain for the remainder of the month, and we may begin the month of August next week with several more dry days with highs at or above 100 degrees.