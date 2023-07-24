SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a Summer that has been anything but typical with relentless weeks of extreme heat and severe weather, we are about to experience a week that is more typical of late July with sunny, dry weather and near-average temperatures.

Monday expected high temperatures

Pleasant morning and warm afternoon: Your early day temperatures will be fantastic, as it will be in the 60s and low 70s before 9 a.m. The low humidity is to thank for these comfortable mornings, and although highs will be in the mid-90s, the low humidity will keep our heat index below 100 degrees, so no heat advisory today. You can expect at least one more pleasant night with lows in the 60s and low 70s.

Expected lows Monday night into Tuesday morning

High pressure will re-establish itself over the region this week keeping the summer rain and storms away. It will be a sunny day with little hope for rain over the upcoming week.

High temperatures will remain in the 95 to 98-degree range through Friday. Humidity will slowly build in the upcoming days and we may see heat advisories return midweek as the heat index will approach 105 degrees by Wednesday.

I have left the forecast completely dry through the weekend, but there is some hope for a few showers late in the week. I’m not convinced as of yet this will occur, so we’ll highlight mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather through the weekend.