SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday, ArkLaTex! One more day of extreme heat today, but conveniently there is heat relief on the way this weekend as a front will move through the region tonight. A few showers and storms may accompany the front over the next 36 hours.

Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory Friday

Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning today: Temperatures will be in the upper 70s at sunrise with partly cloudy skies for much of the day. Highs will be in the upper 90s with high humidity giving us a heat index or ‘true feel’ to the temperatures of 105 to 112 degrees most of the afternoon. Keep doing the things that have kept you comfortable all week, including hydrating, enjoying the air conditioning, and limiting your time outside between noon and 8 p.m.

Heat Index Friday

A very slight chance of showers today, a few isolated thunderstorms tomorrow: A ‘cool front’ has triggered a large complex of thunderstorms in northern Oklahoma that will pass north of the ArkLaTex this morning. I think we’ll be close enough that we could see a few showers develop in our counties surrounding the Ouachita Mountains, but the rest of us will remain dry.

Current Futurecast Loop

The incoming front will bring a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to the northern ArkLaTex Saturday morning. The rainfall with this system will be underwhelming, so if you have outdoor plans this weekend don’t be too concerned about a washout. As the front passes thorugh the southern half of the ArkLaTex Saturday afternoon it may trigger a few storms capable of high wind. The Storm Prediction Center is monitoring the Toledo Bend region south of Shreveport for potentially severe weather, which would mainly be a damaging wind gust or two. Widespread severe weather is not expected.

Severe weather risk Saturday

Best of all, this front will drop high temperatures this weekend. Many areas will enjoy highs in the mid to upper 80s tomorrow afternoon. We will feel the humidity drop Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, making Sunday a comfortable day as well, even though highs will return to the low and mid-90s. Sunday morning should be perfect for mowing the lawn, as temperatures between 7-9 a.m. will be in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday forecast high temperatures

Enjoy the return to ‘normal’ summer temperatures thorugh Monday, as the heat and humidity will rise by the middle of next week. Next Wednesday through Friday will bring another round of extreme heat with highs returning to the upper 90s to nearly 100 degrees.