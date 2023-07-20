SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Thursday, ArkLaTex! We have 2 more days of heat before a cold front drops our temperatures a few degrees below average this weekend.

The bottom line today? It’s going to be very hot and likely dry. Another Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. It will be a warm and muggy morning with highs nearing or briefly reaching 100 degrees this afternoon. High humidity will give our temperatures a ‘true feel’ of 105-112 degrees all afternoon, so avoid yard work, and hard work, and stay hydrated in the air-conditioning today.

High pressure or this ‘heat dome’ continues to keep the rain away, but we will have a few more clouds today making it partly cloudy. Wind will be light and out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Current Futurecast Loop

Temperatures cool to average levels this weekend: As high pressure moves out of the way late Friday, a cool front will settle into the ArkLaTex Friday night into Saturday. A few isolated showers and storms may develop after midnight with more clouds and a chance of scattered showers and spotty thunderstorms Saturday. Highs will drop into the upper 80s and low 90s, a few degrees below the average high for late Jully. A north breeze may drop our high humidity to a more respectable level as well.

While the chance of rain will remain low, if any storms are able to get going in the warm air Saturday afternoon a few storms could bring high wind or hail. The Storm Prediction Center has the southern half of the ArkLaTex in a ‘marginal risk’ severe weather outlook. This means a severe storm or two is possible, but widespread and significant severe weather is not expected.

Any lingering showers and isolated storms will generally impact east Texas and Louisiana locations south of I-20 throughout Toledo Bend Sunday and Monday.