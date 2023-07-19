Two more days of extreme heat & then a brief break

We will see two more days of very hot temperatures in the ArkLaTex until a front moves through bringing more clouds, a little rain, cooler air, & less humidity this weekend. Dry and hotter weather will likely settle back into our area next week.

High temps this summer: Yesterday marked the first time this summer that temperatures in Shreveport and Texarkana have reached 100 degrees. It has been a rather hot summer so far. If you look at high temperatures recorded in Shreveport since June 1st, most of them have been above normal for this time of year. In fact, out of these 48 days, 41 of them have seen temperatures that were at or above normal. There have only been seven days with below-normal temperatures.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

The heat continues: Temperatures today have once again climbed to near 100 degrees over parts of the ArkLaTex with the hottest temperatures over the southern half of the area. This heat will stick around through Friday. Lows Thursday and Friday morning will likely begin in the mid to upper 70s. We will see daytime highs both Thursday and Friday in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees in spots. The heat index will likely continue to be an issue with levels continuing to climb to the 105 to 110 degree range.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Sunshine continues: Upper-level high pressure is what is causing the above-normal temperatures. It is also why we will likely continue to see plenty of sunshine over the next few days. Futurecast shows a mostly clear sky tonight, lots of sunshine tomorrow, a clear sky tomorrow night, and a mix of sunshine and clouds Friday. A little rain will be possible Friday over the northern edge of the area. This threat of rain will likely ease to the south over the weekend as a cold front moves through.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rainfall potential: Most models show that even though we have a cold front moving through the area, rainfall could be rather limited with pretty much all of the area receiving less than 1/2”. If we do see more rain, it will likely be over the southern half of the area.

Mainly dry and hot next week: The upper-level ridge that will move west this weekend allowing for the break from the heat will shift into the middle of the country next week. This will likely result in mainly dry weather for the ArkLaTex next week. Daytime highs will slowly warm into the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows will slowly warm into the mid to upper 70s.