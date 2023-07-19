SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat will go up another level today as an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for all areas. Our heat index or ‘feels like temperatures’ will be between 110 and 114 degrees this afternoon.

Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday

Heat Exhaustion Safety

Sunrise temperatures will be in the low 80s with muggy and sunny conditions expected throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s to just above 100 degrees this afternoon. The high humidity will yield a heat index over 110 degrees for several hours this afternoon triggering the Excessive Heat Warning. Drink plenty of fluids, limit your time outside, and know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Today’s heat index

The area of high-pressure baking us in the mid-Summer heat will have a firm grip over the ArkLaTex through Friday keeping us mostly sunny to partly cloudy with little chance of any rain to cool us off.

The high will retreat to the west Friday afternoon, and by Friday night a ‘cool front’ will move south into the ArkLaTex bringing a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday. The threat of severe weather looks to be on the low end of the scale, but be mindful that these thunderstorms interacting with the hot and humid airmass have produced a lot of wind damage over the last 2 months. We’ll have any areas of concern outlined in the upcoming days.

The front will cool our temperatures into the 80s and low 90s Saturday afternoon with a slight drop in humidity expected as well. A few lingering showers can’t be ruled out Sunday, with highs in the low to mid-90s Sunday afternoon.

Enjoy the ‘normal’ temperatures this weekend and early next week as the ridge of high pressure will return midweek, perhaps pushing temperatures towards the 100-degree mark by the middle of next week.