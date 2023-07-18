No heat relief until the weekend when some rain could return

Look for the hot and humid conditions to continue through Friday. A frontal boundary may bring a chance of rain, more clouds, and cooler temperatures this weekend. Next week looks mainly dry with near-normal temperatures.

A look at triple-digit temperatures timing: It is quite possible that Shreveport could hit 100 degrees for this first time Tuesday. If it happens today, this first would fall in the part of the year when we typically see our first 100-degree day. If you look at the dates of all of the first 100-degree days each year since 1875, the average date is July 10th. The earliest that we have ever hit 100 degrees was May 24, 1875. The latest first 100-degree day of the year occurred on August 21st, 1921. In case you are wondering, the average date for the last 100-degree day of the year is August 17th.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

The heat continues: If we don’t hit 100 today, (not that I’m rooting for it) there is a chance that we could see triple-digits any day from now through Friday. Temperatures Wednesday will likely begin in the mid to upper 70s. We will see daytime highs mainly in the upper 90s. Expect similar temperatures through Friday. The heat index will likely continue to top out in the range of 105 to 110 degrees.

Current Futurecast Loop

Sunshine continues: Upper-level high pressure is what is causing the above-normal temperatures. It is also why we will likely see plenty of sunshine over the next few days. Futurecast shows a mostly clear sky tonight, lots of sunshine tomorrow, a clear sky tomorrow night, and a mix of sunshine and clouds Thursday. We will probably start to see more clouds in the mix Friday.

More weekend storms: By this weekend, an upper-level trough will develop over the eastern half of the country and the ridge will center itself back over the west. This will allow a front to ease into the area. This will bring back the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms that will be most widespread Saturday and Sunday. Thanks to more clouds and some potential rain, this weekend should be quite a bit cooler with highs dropping into the low to middle 90s and lows easing into the low to middle 70s.

Below-normal rainfall: As of right now, it appears that rainfall amounts should be rather limited this weekend. A blend of longer-range models shows that most of the area will receive less than ½” of rain. Obviously, being nearly a week out, these numbers could change. Stay tuned!