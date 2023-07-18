SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The sweltering summer heat will be felt again today with the heat sticking around through Friday before rain brings some heat relief over the weekend.

Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening

A Heat Advisory is in effect again today until 8 p.m. Sunrise temperatures will be around 80 degrees, and we should warm to high temperatures around 100 degrees this afternoon. High humidity will bring a heat index or ‘feels like temperatures’ of 106-109 degrees this afternoon. Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke can develop rapidly on a day like today, so limit your time outside this afternoon if possible.

Today’s heat index

High pressure continues to strengthen to our west and this ‘heat dome’ is responsible for this heatwave. All of the storms will stay north of the ArkLaTex today, with mostly sunny skies expected from sunrise to sunset. It will be breezy at times with a southwest wind up to 10 to 15 miles per hour. This breeze might provide some marginal heat relief as it could lower our humidity a notch.

High pressure responsible for this week’s heat

High temperatures will remain in the upper 90s to just above 100 degrees through Friday. The high will retreat to the west late this week allowing a ‘cool front’ to drop in Friday night. This front will provide the trigger for scattered storms to return Saturday, with some areas continuing to see a few lingering storms Sunday. High temperatures will drop a few degrees below average over the weekend with highs in the low 90s. It’s too far out to narrow down any severe weather threat over the weekend, but these summer storms have been relentless in bringing damaging wind to the region, and that may have to be watched for over the weekend.