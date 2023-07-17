Triple-digit heat possible for a few days then storms return this weekend

Upper-level high pressure will settle over the ArkLaTex for the next several days. This will result in lots of sunshine, heat, and humidity. After several days of near triple-digit heat, cooler air will return this weekend with a decent shot at more scattered storms.

Temperatures get even hotter: The week began Monday with lots of sunshine. Temperatures Monday morning began in the lower 70s. The sunshine has warmed temperatures into the upper 90s with a few locations cracking triple digits. It could get a little hotter over the next few days. Temperatures Tuesday morning will begin in the mid to upper 70s. We will likely see daytime highs close to 100 degrees over most of the area.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through Tuesday with a heat index of 105 to 110. It is possible that an Excessive Heat Warning may be needed Tuesday if the heat index surpasses 110.

Lots of sun and no rain: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear to partly cloudy sky around the area Monday night. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine Tuesday, a clear sky Tuesday night, and lots of sunshine Wednesday. The dry weather will likely last through Friday as temperatures begin to ease. Highs Thursday and Friday will warm into the upper 90s as the upper ridge begins to move back to our west.

More weekend storms: By this weekend, an upper-level trough will develop over the eastern half of the country and the ridge will center itself back over the west. This will allow a front to ease into the area. This will bring back the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms that will be most widespread Saturday and Sunday. With more clouds and some rain, next weekend should be quite a bit cooler with highs dropping into the lower 90s and lows easing into the lower 70s.

Below-normal rainfall: As of right now, it appears that rainfall amounts should be rather limited this weekend. A blend of longer-range models shows that most of the area will receive less than ½” of rain. Obviously, being nearly a week out, these numbers could change. Stay tuned!