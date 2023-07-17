SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After another round of damaging storms over the weekend drier air will arrive today sending in sunny and hot weather through Friday. Our next cold front arrives late in the week bringing scattered storms and a return to normal temperatures late this week and into the weekend.

Heat Advisory Monday

Heat Advisory for all areas today: A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Early morning temperatures will be quite comfortable, if you can get outside between 6 and 9 a.m. temperatures will be in the low 70s.

High pressure will strengthen today bringing mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s. High humidity from recent rain and a south breeze will give us a heat index or ‘feels like temperatures above 105 degrees this afternoon.

Expected high temperatures Monday

The front that triggered the severe weather Sunday has moved north of the ArkLaTex as high pressure is expanding and strengthening over the region. This will likely end rain for most of us until the weekend, but there will be a slight chance of rain or an isolated thunderstorm in the northern ArkLaTex today. Severe weather is not expected.

Current Futurecast Loop

Heat builds through Thursday with rain returning for the weekend: High pressure will keep us hot and dry throughout the week. As the ground dries our high temperatures will increase to near 100 degrees Tuesday thorugh Thursday. High humidity will keep our heat index above 105 degrees each afternoon this week, so we will likely see Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings through Friday.

High pressure will weaken and retreat to the west late Friday and this will let a ‘cool front’ drift south into the region over the weekend. High temperatures will return to normal, in the low to mid-90s as scattered to widespread storms return. It’s too early to say with any confidence, but this is the same pattern that has resulted in wind damage throughout the summer so we will likely need to be on alert for a few strong storms Saturday and Sunday.