A little weekend rain & then a lot of heat next week

The weekend will begin with plenty of heat, humidity, and a slight chance of rain. It will end with a little less heat and a little more rain. Triple-digit heat is likely on the way by the middle of next week with a little relief by next week.

A hot start to the weekend: Temperatures across the ArkLaTex Thursday have climbed into the mid to upper 90s again today. It remains very humid, but not quite as humid as yesterday. The heat index has surpassed 105 degrees over most of the area. We likely won’t see much change Saturday.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Temperatures Saturday morning will likely begin in the 70s and low 80s. Daytime highs will once again soar into the mid to upper 90s with a few triple-digit readings possible over the southern part of the area. We will likely see more clouds Sunday, so temperatures may briefly ease with highs in the low to middle 90s.

Current Futurecast Loop

A slight chance of rain Saturday: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear to partly cloudy sky around the area Friday night. It continues to show some showers and possibly a few t’storms possibly moving into the northern quarter of the area late Friday night into Saturday morning. It still appears that we could see a better chance of rain Sunday. Rain chances will again be highest over the northern half of the area. Any rain that does form Saturday night and Sunday will likely end by Sunday evening. After a slight chance of rain once again Monday, we will settle back into a very hot and dry weather pattern during most of next week.

Heat Index: It will be quite humid once again Saturday. Combine that humidity with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and we will see heat index values again in the range of 105 to 110 degrees

Even hotter next week: The upper ridge to our west will begin moving toward our area early next week. This will resume our heat wave with highs warming to near 100 degrees by the middle of next week. Lows next week will likely stay in the upper 70s to near 80. Given this ridge’s influence on our weather, rain will be rather limited for most of the area. Typically in a 10-day period in July, we receive about 1” of rain. A blend of longer-range models shows that we will likely see totals of 1/4” or less over most of the area. It now appears that we could see the heat ease late next weekend as highs could retreat to the low to middle 90s which is pretty close to normal for this time of year. A chance for a few scattered showers or t’storms could return by next weekend.