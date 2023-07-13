Dangerously hot weather continues…a little rain late this weekend

Dangerously hot conditions returned to the ArkLaTex Thursday and will likely continue into the weekend. We could see a small amount of relief Sunday with more clouds and a chance of rain. Triple-digit heat remains possible next week.

The dangerous combination of heat and humidity continues: Temperatures across the ArkLaTex Thursday have climbed into the mid to upper 90s. At the same time, it remains very humid. Consequently, the heat index has surpassed 110 degrees over much of the area. We likely won’t see much change on both Friday and Saturday. Temperatures Friday morning will likely begin in the 70s and low 80s. Daytime highs will once again soar into the upper 90s with a few triple-digit readings likely over the southern part of the area. Expect much of the same Saturday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Mainly dry weather until Sunday: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear to partly cloudy sky around the area Thursday night. It continues to show some showers and possibly a few t’storms possibly moving into the northern quarter of the area Friday morning. Other hi-res models are painting a much drier picture. Most of the area will see plenty of sunshine Friday, a clear to partly cloudy sky Friday night, and a mix of sunshine and clouds again Saturday. The upper-level ridge to our west will extend more north. This will create a northwesterly upper-level flow that could push a few scattered showers and thunderstorms into the ArkLaTex Sunday. I can’t totally rule out a lingering storm on Monday.

Heat Index: It will be quite humid over the next few days. Combine that humidity with temperatures in the upper 90s and we will see heat index values likely exceed 110 on both Friday and Saturday.

Heat to linger: The weekend could end with highs in the middle 90s Sunday thanks to the potential clouds and rain. We will then see the upper ridge to our west move toward our area next week. This will resume our heat wave with highs returning to the upper 90s to near 100. Lows next week will likely stay in the upper 70s. Given this ridge’s influence on our weather, rain will be rather limited for most of the area. Typically in a 10-day period in July we receive about 1” of rain. A blend of longer-range models shows that we will likely see totals of ½” or less over most of the area. It now appears that we could see the heat ease late next weekend as highs could retreat to the middle 90s which is pretty close to normal for this time of year.