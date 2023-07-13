SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a HOT day in the ArkLaTex as we have an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for much of the region. Highs in the upper 90s and high humidity will give us a heat index at or above 110 degrees for much of the afternoon.

Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory through 7 p.m.

Morning temperatures will be near 80 degrees, but once the sun is up we will reach the 90s by mid-morning with afternoon highs in the upper 90s, possibly reaching 100 degrees in the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana. The high humidity will give the temperatures a ‘true feel’ of 108-112 degrees for much of the afternoon and early evening. Heat-related illnesses can develop rapidly in these temperatures, so limit your time outside this afternoon, take plenty of breaks in the air conditioning, and stay hydrated if you have to be out in the elements.

Forecast high temperatures Forecast high index today

Rain showers confined to the northern ArkLaztex today: Rain will dry up in most areas today as high-pressure slides overhead. A complex of weakening thunderstorms is expected to bring light rain to areas of Oklahoma and Arkansas north of I-30 between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. There is no threat of heavy rain.

Dry weather is expected throughout the afternoon but late tonight another round of storms may brush the northern ArkLaTex before fizzling out early Friday morning. Most of the day tomorrow and Saturday will be dry with highs remaining in the mid to upper 90s.

Current Futurecast Loop

Scattered storms Sunday: A cold front will pass north of the ArkLaTex late in the weekend, but we may see a few showers and storms develop in the wake of this front during the day Sunday. This may cool our temperatures a few degrees, but high pressure returns early next week returning highs to the upper 90s for much of next week.